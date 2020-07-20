Knox County Mayor Jacobs highlights small businesses impacted by COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs is highlighting a small business impacted by the pandemic this week, and he sat down with Abby Payne, the owner of Josie’s Boutique and Salon on Clinton Highway.
At the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the shop was forced to close, switching to exclusively online sales.
They’ve been able to reopen with certain safety protocols in place.
“It was a big hit in the beginning. When it first hit, busiest time, big buys for graduations, Easter, weddings, shut down at home, nobody’s going to Easter, it was a big hit.”Owner Abby Payne
To offset some of the loss in revenue, Josie’s started selling masks near the beginning of the pandemic.
We’re told their first order sold out before they even made it to the store.
