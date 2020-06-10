Knox County Mayor Jacobs highlights small businesses

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs is highlighting small businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

This week, sitting down with the co-owner of Balter Beerworks, off South Broadway downtown.

When restaurants were forced to close in March, Balter Beerworks was forced to lay off a large portion of their workers, moving from dine-in to curbside pick-up only.

“Before COVID, we had 75 employees, currently reopened, we’re at about 55 now. We’re slowly getting ramped up, and following proper measures.” Blaine Wedekind – Co-owner, Balter Beerworks

Balter Beerwork’s owner also telling the mayor he’s seen significant changes in the food supply chain, seeing rising costs in beef specifically.

He says going forward, curbside and to-go programs will continue to be crucial to their operation.