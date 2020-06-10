Knox County Mayor Jacobs highlights small businesses

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs is highlighting small businesses impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
This week, sitting down with the co-owner of Balter Beerworks, off South Broadway downtown.
When restaurants were forced to close in March, Balter Beerworks was forced to lay off a large portion of their workers, moving from dine-in to curbside pick-up only.
“Before COVID, we had 75 employees, currently reopened, we’re at about 55 now. We’re slowly getting ramped up, and following proper measures.”Blaine Wedekind – Co-owner, Balter Beerworks
Balter Beerwork’s owner also telling the mayor he’s seen significant changes in the food supply chain, seeing rising costs in beef specifically.
He says going forward, curbside and to-go programs will continue to be crucial to their operation.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: TN State Fair to ‘shutter this year’s event’ due to concerns with COVID-19
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Data collection of economic well-being happening through the summer
- Tennessee to allow limited visitation at long-term care facilities under new guidelines
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports highest active case count yet
- 2020 Jefferson County fair canceled
- Sevier County mayor speaks after large spike in COVID-19 cases
- CDC: Americans misusing bleach to combat COVID-19
- Coronavirus: Tennessee’s cases up by 631 to 27,575
- Call for $5 billion in funding, coronavirus testing for assisted living facilities
- Some Americans are misusing bleach to fight coronavirus, CDC finds
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: 98 active Knox County cases, 503 total
- Life Care Center of Athens: ‘Our facility is currently COVID-19 free’
- Mark Cuban answering your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’ this Saturday
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: TDH reports 26,944 COVID-19 cases