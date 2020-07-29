Knox County Mayor Jacobs pays a visit to newly updated West Side Family YMCA

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Wednesday, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs paid a visit to the newly updated West Side Family YMCA, where he jumped right into one of the biggest upgrades.

The Y’s outdoor pool complex is now open after a $4.5 million project to renovate it, along with several of the Y’s buildings.

The renovation project started in 2019.

This YMCA facility has served the community since 1969.

LATEST STORIES: