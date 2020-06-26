Breaking News
Tennessee: Another big jump in coronavirus cases with 1,410 new cases, 10 new deaths
Live Now
WATCH Living East Tennessee

Knox County Mayor Jacobs remarks on COVID-19 case increase

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs released a statement Friday following the county health department’s COVID-19 briefing in which double-digit growth in cases was discussed.

Dr. Martha Buchanan, director of the Knox County Health Department, said the county has experienced “five red-level flags on five consecutive days” when it comes to sustained reduction or stability in new cases. While the increase has been expected as more businesses reopen and more people return to the workforce, the increase has been “very concerning,” according to Buchanan.

Mayor Jacobs Comments on Local COVID-19 Situation

“It is unrealistic, at this time, to believe COVID-19 could be stamped out completely so the goal must be to mitigate the damage the virus causes as it spreads.

We have seen a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in Knox County and hospitalization numbers have gone up a bit, but we knew this was likely as we began to re-open, and people began moving around more. Thankfully, the number of deaths has held steady for weeks.

Nationally, more than 40% of COVID-19 deaths have occurred among residents of nursing homes, assisted living facilities and other long-term care operations, so it is especially important that we keep these vulnerable populations safe. We must all take personal responsibility to practice good hygiene, be aware of physical distancing recommendations, wear a mask if necessary and, most importantly, stay home if we are sick.

I am aware other states are making moves to tighten restrictions as their case numbers go up, but the decision to move forward or backward in our phases is the board of health’s to make — not mine. It is also important to note, however, that the Knox County Law Department has opined Knox County should be aligned with or less restrictive than the Tennessee Pledge.

The board of health is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, July 1. There are no plans to convene the group before then. Requirements of the sunshine laws make that difficult to even consider on such short notice.”

Glenn Jacobs, mayor, Knox County

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Ex-CDC director warns of outbreaks in five states

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ex-CDC director warns of outbreaks in five states"

Disney announces reopening dates for hotels, resorts

Thumbnail for the video titled "Disney announces reopening dates for hotels, resorts"

Myrtle Beach packed despite virus threat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Myrtle Beach packed despite virus threat"

Fauci to testify at a fraught time for US pandemic response

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fauci to testify at a fraught time for US pandemic response"

Tracking Coronavirus: 135 active cases in Knox Co.; KCHD says increase is "concerning"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracking Coronavirus: 135 active cases in Knox Co.; KCHD says increase is "concerning""

Coping with COVID-19 anxiety

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coping with COVID-19 anxiety"

Charity Menefee talks about a rise in active coromavirus cases in Knox County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charity Menefee talks about a rise in active coromavirus cases in Knox County"

2nd wave of virus cases? Experts say we're still in the 1st

Thumbnail for the video titled "2nd wave of virus cases? Experts say we're still in the 1st"

Cruise lines extend COVID-19 pause on sailing from the US

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cruise lines extend COVID-19 pause on sailing from the US"

Vols basketball player tests positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vols basketball player tests positive for COVID-19"

Tracking Coronavirus: State, Sevier Co. case counts increase

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracking Coronavirus: State, Sevier Co. case counts increase"

Nationwide coin shortage affecting some local businesses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nationwide coin shortage affecting some local businesses"

Tracking Coronavirus: Knox Co. restaurants to take temperatures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracking Coronavirus: Knox Co. restaurants to take temperatures"

Knox County Health Department briefing on Friday, June 19, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Department briefing on Friday, June 19, 2020"

Tennessee Health Director Dr. Lisa Piercey addresses increases in coronavirus cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee Health Director Dr. Lisa Piercey addresses increases in coronavirus cases"

Roane State sees first COVID-19 case

Thumbnail for the video titled "Roane State sees first COVID-19 case"

Reopening Schools: Tennessee Department of Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn speaks at Gov. Lee press conference

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reopening Schools: Tennessee Department of Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn speaks at Gov. Lee press conference"

Gov. Bill Lee holds press briefing on Thursday, June 18, 2020, on racial divisions, COVID-19 response and the state budget

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Bill Lee holds press briefing on Thursday, June 18, 2020, on racial divisions, COVID-19 response and the state budget"

Tracking Coronavirus: State case count approaches 33,000

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tracking Coronavirus: State case count approaches 33,000"

Knox County shifting to Tennessee Pledge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County shifting to Tennessee Pledge"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter