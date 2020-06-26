Knox County Mayor Jacobs remarks on COVID-19 case increase

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs released a statement Friday following the county health department’s COVID-19 briefing in which double-digit growth in cases was discussed.
Dr. Martha Buchanan, director of the Knox County Health Department, said the county has experienced “five red-level flags on five consecutive days” when it comes to sustained reduction or stability in new cases. While the increase has been expected as more businesses reopen and more people return to the workforce, the increase has been “very concerning,” according to Buchanan.
Mayor Jacobs Comments on Local COVID-19 Situation
“It is unrealistic, at this time, to believe COVID-19 could be stamped out completely so the goal must be to mitigate the damage the virus causes as it spreads.
We have seen a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in Knox County and hospitalization numbers have gone up a bit, but we knew this was likely as we began to re-open, and people began moving around more. Thankfully, the number of deaths has held steady for weeks.
Nationally, more than 40% of COVID-19 deaths have occurred among residents of nursing homes, assisted living facilities and other long-term care operations, so it is especially important that we keep these vulnerable populations safe. We must all take personal responsibility to practice good hygiene, be aware of physical distancing recommendations, wear a mask if necessary and, most importantly, stay home if we are sick.
I am aware other states are making moves to tighten restrictions as their case numbers go up, but the decision to move forward or backward in our phases is the board of health’s to make — not mine. It is also important to note, however, that the Knox County Law Department has opined Knox County should be aligned with or less restrictive than the Tennessee Pledge.
The board of health is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, July 1. There are no plans to convene the group before then. Requirements of the sunshine laws make that difficult to even consider on such short notice.”Glenn Jacobs, mayor, Knox County
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: Confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in TN
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- More than 21,000 new unemployment claims filed last week in Tennessee
- Up to 4,000 attendees allowed for Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary concert
- Who would be the first to get a COVID-19 vaccine?
- More masks, travel restrictions, and testing as virus cases surge around the world
- Report: ‘Baffling’ errors at vets home amid deadly outbreak
- KCHD: Young people, don’t go to big parties, community spread of COVID-19 may be occurring
- Roane State Community College announces phased reopening plan with COVID-19 precautions
- Tennessee: Coronavirus cases up to 37,235 as mayor of Wilson County declares emergency
- Time-lapse video shows about 12% of people wearing masks on Myrtle Beach’s Ocean Boulevard
- Officials warn coronavirus not under control as more than half of states report increase in cases
- Knox County COVID-19 hospitalizations increase despite drop in active cases, cases not following core actions
- Infectious disease experts address Congress as coronavirus cases surge across the U.S.
- Reopening Schools: Anderson County school leaders answer back-to-school questions