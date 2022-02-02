KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The youngest people in our community could soon be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19. That’s if U.S. regulators give the green light.

Pfizer is asking for emergency use approval for extra-low doses of its COVID vaccine for children under the age of 5. Now, as some parents and health leaders wait for approval, 6 On Your Side’s Elizabeth Kuebel heard from one Knoxville mom whose young children just battled COVID themselves.

Fifteen-month-old Henry Stephens ended up at the hospital a couple of days after an at-home COVID test came back positive.

“Henry ended up getting a really bad cough and then started having some issues breathing. We ended up in the middle of the night calling his doctor on call. They had us go to the emergency room, where they did an X-ray, and he was actually diagnosed with COVID pneumonia in his right lung,” his mom, Shannon Stephens, said.

Shannon, Henry’s dad and his 3-year-old sister all tested positive last week. Henry has had the roughest time.

“He still has a pretty nasty cough and a very runny nose, but his breathing has gotten better, so that’s always a plus,” Shannon said.

Pfizer is working on a COVID vaccine specifically for young children, like Henry. His mom says she is all for it.

“I don’t want to have to go through this again. Anything to help my kids stay healthy. I give them their flu shots, I get their vaccines that they’re supposed to have each time. Why not do this,” she said.

The Knox County Health Department’s lead epidemiologist, Dr. Corinne Tandy, is looking forward to what the federal agency decides and shedding light on transmission in the young age group it’s trying to protect.

“We started seeing last year, particularly with the Delta variant around the end of last summer, that we saw more cases in kids. So I think that especially given Omicron’s more transmissible features, that it’s really not too surprising to start seeing it in every age group, and to start seeing it in our young kids,” Dr. Tandy said.

Dr. Tandy is also encouraging parents to talk to their pediatrician, to go ahead and start conversations if vaccination is something you’re considering for your child.

If the FDA approves Pfizer’s request, children as young as 6 months could get a vaccine. Experts say this age group could start getting vaccinated by next month.