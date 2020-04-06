Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tennessee: 65 deaths and 3,802 cases of COVID-19 in state
Closings
There are currently 39 active closings. Click for more details.

Knox County Parks Dept. working on critical projects during pandemic

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Parks and Recreation says the department is working hard to complete critical maintenance projects during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are committed to making county parks and greenways safe for our families,” Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said. “There has never been a more critical need for outdoor exposure and exercise as now.”

These projects include:

  • Resurfacing the playgrounds at Gibbs Park and the cove near Concord Park
  • Building a new pedestrian walking bridge along the Halls Greenway
  • Working with the state to extend the overflow parking area at House Mountain

The department is also reviewing a list of projects in hopes of doing more later in 2020.

Thus far, the department has done the following:

  • Replaced the 40-year-old fencing at John Tarleton Park and installed a new playground and surface
  • Replaced the playground surface at Tank Strickland Park
  • Rebuilt the entire Powell Greenway Boardwalk
  • Painted and replaced the siding at the New Harvest Park Community Center
  • Rebuilt a series of dugouts and score boxes at fields across the county
  • Installed new batting cages at the SportsPark
  • Placed fencing at Gibbs Park and Alcoa Way Park
  • Built a new pedestrian bridge at Ijams Nature Center near Mead’s Quarry
  • Hosted the biggest and longest-running Festival of Lights program since the event started

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter

Trending Stories