KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Parks and Recreation says the department is working hard to complete critical maintenance projects during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are committed to making county parks and greenways safe for our families,” Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said. “There has never been a more critical need for outdoor exposure and exercise as now.”
These projects include:
- Resurfacing the playgrounds at Gibbs Park and the cove near Concord Park
- Building a new pedestrian walking bridge along the Halls Greenway
- Working with the state to extend the overflow parking area at House Mountain
The department is also reviewing a list of projects in hopes of doing more later in 2020.
Thus far, the department has done the following:
- Replaced the 40-year-old fencing at John Tarleton Park and installed a new playground and surface
- Replaced the playground surface at Tank Strickland Park
- Rebuilt the entire Powell Greenway Boardwalk
- Painted and replaced the siding at the New Harvest Park Community Center
- Rebuilt a series of dugouts and score boxes at fields across the county
- Installed new batting cages at the SportsPark
- Placed fencing at Gibbs Park and Alcoa Way Park
- Built a new pedestrian bridge at Ijams Nature Center near Mead’s Quarry
- Hosted the biggest and longest-running Festival of Lights program since the event started
LATEST STORIES:
- NFL going with virtual format for upcoming draft
- Local balloon company puts smiles on faces amid coronavirus pandemic
- Logan’s Roadhouse temporarily closes all locations, terminates employees
- Body by Bill: Bill Murray creates workout video to support local gym
- Knox County Parks Dept. working on critical projects during pandemic