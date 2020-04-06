Knox County Parks Dept. working on critical projects during pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Parks and Recreation says the department is working hard to complete critical maintenance projects during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are committed to making county parks and greenways safe for our families,” Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs said. “There has never been a more critical need for outdoor exposure and exercise as now.”

These projects include:

Resurfacing the playgrounds at Gibbs Park and the cove near Concord Park

Building a new pedestrian walking bridge along the Halls Greenway

Working with the state to extend the overflow parking area at House Mountain

The department is also reviewing a list of projects in hopes of doing more later in 2020.

Thus far, the department has done the following:

Replaced the 40-year-old fencing at John Tarleton Park and installed a new playground and surface

Replaced the playground surface at Tank Strickland Park

Rebuilt the entire Powell Greenway Boardwalk

Painted and replaced the siding at the New Harvest Park Community Center

Rebuilt a series of dugouts and score boxes at fields across the county

Installed new batting cages at the SportsPark

Placed fencing at Gibbs Park and Alcoa Way Park

Built a new pedestrian bridge at Ijams Nature Center near Mead’s Quarry

Hosted the biggest and longest-running Festival of Lights program since the event started

