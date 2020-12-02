Knox County reports seven more COVID-19 deaths as hospitalizations continue to rise

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County reported seven new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, matching the county record for deaths reported in a single-day.

Knox County reported seven new COVID-19 deaths on November 17, though data on the county’s COVID-19 dashboard showed not all seven died the same day.

In addition to the deaths, Knox County Health Department reported 377 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The number of Knox County residents currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 grew to 130, a new record-high.

On Tuesday, Knox County reported 437 new cases, the first time more than 400 new cases were reported in a single day.

The active case count grew to 2,597 on Wednesday with 19 new active cases reported.

KCHD has reported 179 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic hit Knox County in March, 173 of those have happened since July 2.

Reported Knox County deaths by month

December: 12 deaths

November: 62 deaths

October: 21 deaths

September: 26 deaths

August: 19 deaths

July: 35 deaths

The inactive case count grew by 369 since Tuesday for a total of 17,645 in the county.

As of Sept. 4, KCHD reports “inactive” cases instead of “recovered” cases. Inactive cases include those who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date or, for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date. This is in alignment with the Tennessee Department of Health.

Of the 19,315 total confirmed Knox County cases reported since the pandemic began, 609 of them have resulted in hospitalization. There are 1,106 probable cases listed on the Health Department dashboard.

KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by the Knox County Health Department are on Tuesday and Thursday. Briefings begin at 12:30 p.m.