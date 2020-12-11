Knox County Rescue responding to injured hiker on House Mountain

CORRYTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Rescue said Friday they were responding to a report of an injured hiker on House Mountain.
The squad has asked for people to stay clear of the 9600 block of Hogskin Road near the state park.
House Mountain is a state natural area about 8 miles northeast of Knoxville. Rising to an elevation of 2,064 feet above sea level, House Mountain is the highest point in Knox County.
