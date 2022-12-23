LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WATE) — A reported rescue mission was underway early Friday in Campbell County. The Knox County Rescue Squad shared to social media about their assistance to a scene just before 7 a.m.

“Members of Knox County Rescue’s water rescue team are responding to a request for agency assistance in Lafollette, TN for a swift water rescue,” the agency tweeted.

According to Campbell County dispatch, some people broke down in the woods in the Stony Fork area. In order to get to them and rescue them, a body of water must be crossed and the Rescue Squad was called in to do so. The people were not hurt.

No further details were yet available from officials. We’re working to learn more.

Temperatures in the LaFollette area were reportedly in the single digits as winter weather impacts East Tennessee Friday.

