Knox County School Board to vote on $700K settlement for deadly bus crash victims

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville County School Board will vote Oct. 16 to approve $700,000 in settlements for lawsuits over a 2014 bus crash that killed three people.

“The $700,000 covers a number of claimants and separate lawsuits,” according to a KCS spokesperson.

After leaving Chillhowee Intermediate School on Dec. 2, 2014, bus No. 44 went over a concrete median and hit school bus No. 57 from Sunnyview Primary School.

The driver of bus No. 44, James Davenport, sent and received multiple text messages leading up to the crash, according to the Knoxville Police Department at the time. Davenport had been texting a prostitute.

Zykia Burns, 6, and Seraya Glasper, 7, both students at Sunnyview Primary School were killed in the crash, and teacher’s aide Kimberly Riddle, 46.

Davenport died in June 2015.