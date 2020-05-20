Knox County Schools announces plan for athletics moving forward in 2020

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Schools superintendent Bob Thomas says summer athletic activities for all sports will be allowed to start on May 26.

“All activities should follow public health recommendations during the respective phases, including social distancing. TSSAA is recommending that “member schools follow the state and local government along with the CDC and local Health Department guidelines concerning social distancing, understanding that these guidelines will continue to change from county to county and as the summer progresses.” Bob Thomas KCS Superintendent

The TSSAA dead period will start June 22 to July 5.

High school cheerleading tryouts will be held at individual schools in June, and middle school tryouts will be held at the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year.

Additional information will be provided in the future by individual schools.

