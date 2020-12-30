Knox County Schools back to in-person, virtual classes to start next semester

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Schools plans to hold in-person classes at the start of the upcoming semester.

Classes are set to start up Tuesday, January 5.

Superintendent Bob Thomas sent out a message to parents and student telling them the district plans to hold both in-person and virtual classes.

Dear KCS families,

I hope you are having a restful winter break and safely enjoying this time with loved ones.

As we start a new year, I want to acknowledge the remarkable efforts of our students, principals, teachers and staff who made the fall semester possible. There were many challenges, but we learned to adapt and were able to provide both in-person and virtual instruction to our students.

When students return to school on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, we will be resuming in-person and virtual instruction. I am grateful for the opportunity to continue working together to provide the educational opportunities and support structures that our students need. Be sure to check our website at www.knoxschools.org/connect for the latest information.

I look forward to seeing everyone in the new year and wish you and your family abundant blessings of joy and good health.

Sincerely,

Bob Thomas

Superintendent

Knox County Schools

The school system ended the fall semester by going all-virtual as COVID-19 cases were spiking.