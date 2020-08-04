Knox County Schools has delayed the start of school by one week to Monday, Aug. 24

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – In an e-mail to parents, Knox County Schools announced that the first day of school (in-person and virtual) will be delayed one week to Monday, August 24.

“I want you to know that this was not a decision that we took lightly, but we felt it was important to help our schools be better positioned for reopening, especially with the launch of our new virtual learning program. As you know, the demand for virtual learning significantly exceeded our expectations with more than 18,000 students enrolled. While we are excited that so many want to take advantage of this opportunity, it has also created some challenges in an already compressed timeline.” Bob Thomas

Knox County Superintendent Bob Thomas cites what this additional week will allow KCS to do: