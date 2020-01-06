Knox County Schools issue new vaping policy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County Schools rolling out a new vaping policy.

Knox County Superintendent Bob Thomas sending an email to parents calling vaping, “A rapidly growing problem among middle and high school students.”

Students caught vaping the first time will get a two-day out-of-school suspension; they will also take a nicotine intervention course.

They also could receive a citation that would be accompanied with $117 in court costs.

A second offense would result in four days of out of school suspension, and this time the citation would be $164.

The third offense comes with a student disciplinary hearing and possibly 5-10 days of out-of-school suspension.

All those penalties assume there is no THC in the vape/vaping product.

If THC is found, that’s a zero-tolerance offense with 180 days of out-of-school suspension and students would be offered alternative school.

This policy will go into effect on January 13.

