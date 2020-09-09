Knox County Schools puts out call for substitute teachers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Schools is putting out a call for substitute teachers.

The district says the move comes amid efforts to maintain in-person instruction while protecting the health and safety of school communities.

The Executive Director of Human Resources at KCS, Scott Bolton, says they could always use more subs. This is a problem that existed before COVID-19, but the pandemic is making it more difficult to fill teacher vacancies under a short notice.

That’s why KCS is encouraging more people to apply for substitute teaching roles. It’s a message echoed by current sub, Janine Taylor.

“If you’ve got a lot of love in your heart and a lot patience, please give these children a chance to have a leader,” Taylor said.

The school district is now putting out a call for others like Taylor to join their team to fill a need heightened by the pandemic.

“We’re seeing issues because of contact tracing or people having to quarantine. We’re having to fill those vacancies. Now, while staff members are quarantined, they’re still providing remote instruction into the classroom. However, the issue is we need someone in that particular classroom to monitor students and to assist with any kind of technology, and that’s what we use our subs for in that scenario,” Bolton explained.

KCS recently took strides to address the issue by creating and opening up 25 positions to fill immediate needs at their schools.

“We’re calling them traveling teaching assistant positions, which would be full time positions. We will just be deploying those from central office as to the needs of where they need to be across the district,” Bolton said. “I think if you’re interested in subbing, then we’re a great place.”

KCS says if you have a passion for serving the community and working with students, you can apply here to become a substitute.

