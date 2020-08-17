Knox County Schools releases its football game protocols for 2020 season

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County Schools released its football game protocols Monday afternoon for the upcoming season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

  1. Capacity
    • One-third stadium capacity will be allowed based on TSSAA recommendations.
    • Stadium bleachers will be marked off for seating based on TSSAA recommendations.
    • The visiting team will receive an allocation of tickets.
      ﻿
  2. Participation
    • Football Teams
      1. Home and Away – All players may dress if they can physical distance.
      2. Teams should physical distance on the sidelines.
      3. Coaches and players who are not participating will be required to wear masks.
    • Band
      1. Home – All members may participate if they can physical distance and sit in area away from spectators (end-zone area or other designated area big enough).
      2. Away – No bands will travel to away games.
      3. Band members should physical distance.
      4. Band members will be required to wear masks when not playing.
    • Cheerleaders/Dance
      1. All members may attend home and away KCS vs KCS games. Schools will make arrangements with non-KCS schools.
      2. All members may participate if they can physical distance at home and away games and stay in designated areas.
    • Freshman and JV games
      1. Underclassmen players will be allowed to play under the same regulations outlined for varsity.
        ﻿
  3. Tickets
    • Ticket prices will be $8.
    • Tickets will be pre-sold by each school.
    • A limited number of tickets will be sold at the ticket gate.
      ﻿
  4. Concessions
    • Only pre-packaged foods will be made available.
    • Lines will be marked off for physical distance.
    • All concession workers will be required to wear masks and gloves.
      ﻿
  5. Signage
    • Appropriate signage will be posted per TSSAA, NFHS, and KCS

