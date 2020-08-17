Knox County Schools releases its football game protocols for 2020 season

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – Knox County Schools released its football game protocols Monday afternoon for the upcoming season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Capacity
- One-third stadium capacity will be allowed based on TSSAA recommendations.
- Stadium bleachers will be marked off for seating based on TSSAA recommendations.
- The visiting team will receive an allocation of tickets.
- Participation
- Football Teams
- Home and Away – All players may dress if they can physical distance.
- Teams should physical distance on the sidelines.
- Coaches and players who are not participating will be required to wear masks.
- Band
- Home – All members may participate if they can physical distance and sit in area away from spectators (end-zone area or other designated area big enough).
- Away – No bands will travel to away games.
- Band members should physical distance.
- Band members will be required to wear masks when not playing.
- Cheerleaders/Dance
- All members may attend home and away KCS vs KCS games. Schools will make arrangements with non-KCS schools.
- All members may participate if they can physical distance at home and away games and stay in designated areas.
- Freshman and JV games
- Underclassmen players will be allowed to play under the same regulations outlined for varsity.
- Football Teams
- Tickets
- Ticket prices will be $8.
- Tickets will be pre-sold by each school.
- A limited number of tickets will be sold at the ticket gate.
- Concessions
- Only pre-packaged foods will be made available.
- Lines will be marked off for physical distance.
- All concession workers will be required to wear masks and gloves.
- Signage
- Appropriate signage will be posted per TSSAA, NFHS, and KCS
