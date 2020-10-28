Knox County Schools to start 2 hours late Thursday due to weather

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County students will start school Thursday on a two-hour delay, the district announced Wednesday evening.

The delay, which applies to students attending in-person and online, is due to concerns for heavy rainfall and anticipated flooding in the area.

The local weather impacts stem from Hurricane Zeta, which was reportedly close to a Category 3 making landfall in the Gulf late Wednesday.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter

WATE 6 Storm Weather School
A Paw-sitive Note