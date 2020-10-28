Knox County Schools to start 2 hours late Thursday due to weather

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County students will start school Thursday on a two-hour delay, the district announced Wednesday evening.

The delay, which applies to students attending in-person and online, is due to concerns for heavy rainfall and anticipated flooding in the area.

The local weather impacts stem from Hurricane Zeta, which was reportedly close to a Category 3 making landfall in the Gulf late Wednesday.

Not a bad idea as more locally heavy rainfall is possible overnight and sunrise isn't until 7:56am. A few more area schools are on delay or closed Thursday too. Updated list: https://t.co/o9u2yxLgGV https://t.co/mcLEvHfTbJ — Ken Weathers ⚡️🌪 (@lucky13wxman) October 28, 2020

Based on the weather forecast calling for heavy rainfall and flooding in the early morning hours prior to daylight and out of an abundance of caution, Knox County Schools will start two hours late for both in-person and virtual students on Thursday, Oct. 29. — Knox County Schools (@KnoxSchools) October 28, 2020

