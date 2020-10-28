Knox County Schools to start 2 hours late Thursday due to weather

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County students will start school Thursday on a two-hour delay, the district announced Wednesday evening.
The delay, which applies to students attending in-person and online, is due to concerns for heavy rainfall and anticipated flooding in the area.
The local weather impacts stem from Hurricane Zeta, which was reportedly close to a Category 3 making landfall in the Gulf late Wednesday.
