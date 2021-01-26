Knox County Schools: West High, West Haven Elementary moving to online learning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — West High and West Haven Elementary are the latest Knox County schools to move to virtual learning as a result of “student attendance” and “teacher/school staff attendance,” respectively.

The school system made the announcement Tuesday afternoon that the two schools will be online only beginning Wednesday, Jan. 27.

West High students would go back to in-person classes on Feb. 8 after 8 school days of online learning.

West High students would go back to in-person classes on Feb. 8. West Haven Elementary students will go back on Feb. 2, unless otherwise notified.

West Haven Elementary students will go back on Feb. 2 after 4 school days of online learning.

According to the Knox County Schools COVID-19 dashboard, three other schools are currently doing online only learning. West Hills Elementary and Central High are scheduled to return to in-person on Feb. 1.