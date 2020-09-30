Knox County Schools will offer in-person, virtual learning options during spring semester

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County students will continue to have the option to either in-person or virtual instruction in the spring semester that starts Jan. 5.

Knox County Schools made the announcement Wednesday afternoon.

Parents will have the option to switch their child from virtual to in-person, or vice versa. To do so parents will have to fill out a virtual form between Oct. 26 and Nov. 6. Families do not have to do anything if they want their child to stay within the current learning model.

More information on the form is forthcoming the school system said.

