Knox County Sheriff fires 2 employees for ‘overwhelming number’ of violations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two Knox County Sheriff’s Office employees have been fired by Sheriff Tom Spangler for an “overwhelming number” of violations.

In a emailed statement, Spangler said Ivan Harmon and Larry Hurst have been terminated following an internal investigation that began last October. An external investigation by the Tennessee Comptrollers Report is still ongoing.

The press release did not specify what that investigation was about or define the violations that occurred.

“With the overwhelming number of General Order violations and one or more (Tennessee Code Annotated) violations, I could not in good conscious allow these individuals to remain employed by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office,” Spangler said in a press release.

Spangler said there could be additional terminations to follow as a result of the same (internal affairs) investigation.

“While I am extremely disappointed in the actions of these individuals, I want to be clear that these men and their actions are not representative of the majority of the men and women employed by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office,” Spangler said.