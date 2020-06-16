Knox County Sheriff: ‘We simply answer the call’

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler spoke at Monday night’s county commission meeting in what KCSO called a “heartfelt speech” that addressed enforcement and the death of George Floyd.
The sheriff, going on to say he will defend any of his deputies he says are “simply doing their jobs.”
