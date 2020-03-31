Breaking News
Coronavirus: Knoxville Mayor Kincannon issues order allowing for 'corrective action' against Safer at Home violators
Knox County Sheriff’s Office capture escaped inmate

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office captured an escaped inmate after he was discovered missing from the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility.

49-year-old Samuel M. Fox was working in the kitchen at the Knox County facility when he escaped Tuesday. He was taken into custody around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday without incident.

Fox was being held for charges of theft, aggravated burglary, evading and criminal impersonation. No word on new charges he may be facing.

