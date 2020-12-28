Knox County Sheriff’s Office investigating threats made to County Commissioners

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating threats made to some County Commissioners.
A spokesperson with KCSO confirmed they have launched an investigation. It is unknown how many threats were made, which commissioners received the threats, or what the threats said.
“The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is taking those threats seriously,” KCSO Communications Director Kimberly Glenn said.
