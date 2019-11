HALLS, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County Sheriff’s Department is asking for your help as they search for a missing elderly man.

77-year-old Jackie Harrison was separated from his family at the Halls Walmart on Sunday night.

He has a history of dementia and has several medical conditions that require medication.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a polo shirt and a brown jacket.

Anyone with information on where he might be is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 865-215-22-43.