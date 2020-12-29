Knox County Sheriff’s Office searching for suspect connected to Halls Walmart fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect who allegedly set a fire in a Halls Walmart while around 100 people were in the store back in mid-December.

Justin Ueckert, who KCSO says is a person experiencing homelessness and tends to camp in the woods along Highway 33 in Knox County, is the suspect in question.

Ueckhert is 5’2″, and weighs 145 lbs. He’s charged with aggravated arson, and burglary.

If you know where Ueckert is or have seen him, you’re asked to call 865-215-2243.