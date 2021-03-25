Knox County Sheriff’s Office terminates third employee accused of using inmates, resources on personal property

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office announced the firing of a third employee in as many days.

Scott Moore has been terminated from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office as a result of an internal affairs investigation that began in October, according to Sheriff Tom Spangler.

“The actions of Mr. Moore are unbecoming a Knox County Sheriff’s Office employee and extremely disappointing,” Spangler said in a statement. “His actions are not representative of the majority of the hardworking men and women at the Sheriff’s Office.”

Moore was been with KCSO since November 2014.

Moore’s termination comes two days after the announced firing of Ivan Harmon and Larry Hurst because of the same internal investigation from October.

The firings are related to a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation inquiry into the use of inmates and county-owned resources for work on property that is personally owned, according to investigative reports obtained Thursday.

Noted in that report is the Sheriff’s Office code of ethics, that “prohibits staff, contractors, and volunteers from using their official positions to secure privileges for themselves or others” as well as “prohibits staff, contractors and volunteers from accepting any gift or gratuity from, or engaging in personal business transactions with and (sic) inmate or an inmate’s immediate family.”

Case files show, “… Mr. Hurst is accused of accepting an air conditioner from Black Oaks Church for some work that inmates had done removing brush from around some land the church had acquired.”

Harmon is accused in the report of sending inmates to pickup and sell scrap metal at PSC Metal.

“I made a phone call to Larry and he informed me that yes he had also been told by Scott Moore and Ivan Harmon when to haul off scrap and each time that he did this, he turned over all cash and the receipts to Scott and Ivan. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office finance department has no records of ever receiving scrap metal money or receipts.”

The Sheriff’s Office said more terminations are possible, but they are awaiting a State Comptrollers Report following the department’s investigation.