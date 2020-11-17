Knox County single mom named 2020 Adoptive Parent of the Year

TENNESSEE (WATE) — A Knox County single mother is now able to take all five of her kids to Disney World. It’s a way of thanking her for changing her kids’ lives.

Elizabeth Schneider was celebrated as Tennessee’s 2020 Adoptive Parent of the Year.

Schneider says she doesn’t always feel like she’s enough, but feels lucky to have five little girls calling her mom.

“Adoptive Parent of the Year there are always a million reasons not to adopt, but I have five incredible reasons it’s worth it. Hardest thing I’ve ever done.” Elizabeth Schneider

She says she couldn’t do any of it without her support system; her friends and church community jump in and help when needed.