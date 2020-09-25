Knox County small business leaders back Board of Health

'If we dismantle the Board of Health or compromise the objective, science-based nature of it, we risk abandoning the gains we’ve made since March'

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A group of local small business leaders are showing their support for the Knox County Board of Health.

In a letter sent out Friday to the media, the group says they firmly believe that the board should continue to operate as an independent board, and make decisions and mandates based on science and free from the influence of politics and politicians. And that the board acts in the best interest of all businesses in the county.

“Every day we, as business owners, are tasked with keeping our folks employed and safe. In doing so, we keep the economy moving forward and help to bring in tax revenue, which allows our local governments to continue to operate and provide the services so critical to our community. We have been able to continue to do this because we can count on the Board of Health to provide us with an objective set of guidelines (based on science and history) with which to operate our businesses and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and its effect on our community and economy.” Knox County small-business leaders’ letter

A big concern from these business leaders is that if the Board of Health is dismantled, the county risks abandoning all of the gains its made since March.

“We risk a spike in cases and potentially the safety of our frontline health care workers, the health of employees who are face-to-face with customers every day in Knox County and the citizenry, in general. In addition, such a spike would likely result in more stringent and necessary closures countywide, as well as a loss of consumer confidence in the ability to go out for services/products locally.” Knox County small-business leaders’ letter

They are asking the Knox County government to leave the Board of Health as it is.

“We believe this is doubly important as we all head indoors for fall and winter, which will make things like mask-wearing and social distancing more important than ever.” Knox County small-business leaders’ letter

List of concerned business leaders in Knox County

Robyn Jarvis Askew

Tasha C. Blakney

Billy Blount

Thomas Boyd

Chyna Brackeen

Dustin Burnett

Scott Busby

Ashley Capps

Gray Comer

Lisa Cyr

Jeffrey DeAlejandro

Lisa Duncan

Robin Easter

David M. Eldridge

Brian Ewers

Preston Farabow

Matt Gallaher

Leigh Ann Garrett

Julie Gause

Bettina Hamblin

Katy Hawley

Bryan Howington

Kelly Johnson

Sadie Klonel

Sara Martin

Sean Martin

Preston Matthews

Eric Ohlgren

Brandon Pace

Allison Page

Meg Parrish

Shaun Parrish

Scott Partin

Christian Prestegaard

Sharon Pryse

Nina Reineri

John Sanders

Scott Schimmel

Kelvin Scott

Ron Sherrill

Gregor Smee

Lisa Sorensen

Marshall Stair

Megan Stair

Brian Strutz

Jessica Strutz

Robert Twilley

Mahasti Vafaie

Jesse Wagner

Adrienne Webster

Stanton Webster

Zak Weisfeld

Jessie Weiss

Chad Wiles

Lisa Wiles

Alisha Wilson

Jonathan Wimmer

