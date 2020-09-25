Knox County small business leaders back Board of Health

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A group of local small business leaders are showing their support for the Knox County Board of Health.
In a letter sent out Friday to the media, the group says they firmly believe that the board should continue to operate as an independent board, and make decisions and mandates based on science and free from the influence of politics and politicians. And that the board acts in the best interest of all businesses in the county.
“Every day we, as business owners, are tasked with keeping our folks employed and safe. In doing so, we keep the economy moving forward and help to bring in tax revenue, which allows our local governments to continue to operate and provide the services so critical to our community.
We have been able to continue to do this because we can count on the Board of Health to provide us with an objective set of guidelines (based on science and history) with which to operate our businesses and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and its effect on our community and economy.”Knox County small-business leaders’ letter
A big concern from these business leaders is that if the Board of Health is dismantled, the county risks abandoning all of the gains its made since March.
“We risk a spike in cases and potentially the safety of our frontline health care workers, the health of employees who are face-to-face with customers every day in Knox County and the citizenry, in general.
In addition, such a spike would likely result in more stringent and necessary closures countywide, as well as a loss of consumer confidence in the ability to go out for services/products locally.”Knox County small-business leaders’ letter
They are asking the Knox County government to leave the Board of Health as it is.
“We believe this is doubly important as we all head indoors for fall and winter, which will make things like mask-wearing and social distancing more important than ever.”Knox County small-business leaders’ letter
List of concerned business leaders in Knox County
- Robyn Jarvis Askew
- Tasha C. Blakney
- Billy Blount
- Thomas Boyd
- Chyna Brackeen
- Dustin Burnett
- Scott Busby
- Ashley Capps
- Gray Comer
- Lisa Cyr
- Jeffrey DeAlejandro
- Lisa Duncan
- Robin Easter
- David M. Eldridge
- Brian Ewers
- Preston Farabow
- Matt Gallaher
- Leigh Ann Garrett
- Julie Gause
- Bettina Hamblin
- Katy Hawley
- Bryan Howington
- Kelly Johnson
- Sadie Klonel
- Sara Martin
- Sean Martin
- Preston Matthews
- Eric Ohlgren
- Brandon Pace
- Allison Page
- Meg Parrish
- Shaun Parrish
- Scott Partin
- Christian Prestegaard
- Sharon Pryse
- Nina Reineri
- John Sanders
- Scott Schimmel
- Kelvin Scott
- Ron Sherrill
- Gregor Smee
- Lisa Sorensen
- Marshall Stair
- Megan Stair
- Brian Strutz
- Jessica Strutz
- Robert Twilley
- Mahasti Vafaie
- Jesse Wagner
- Adrienne Webster
- Stanton Webster
- Zak Weisfeld
- Jessie Weiss
- Chad Wiles
- Lisa Wiles
- Alisha Wilson
- Jonathan Wimmer
