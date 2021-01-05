Knox County teacher’s union expresses COVID-19 concerns as students return to class

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County students return to virtual or in-person class on Tuesday after the winter break and amid recent spikes in confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The school district shared positive social media posts on Monday in anticipation of the start of the new semester.

Virtual and in-person students return to class on Tuesday, Jan. 5! We’re grateful for the teachers from @westviewknox and across the district who are working hard to get ready for the spring semester! pic.twitter.com/bchMtcCyOp — Knox County Schools (@KnoxSchools) January 4, 2021

The return to class is met with some pushback.

The president of the Knox County Education Association shared a letter with the WATE 6 On Your Side newsroom, saying the information in it was shared verbally with Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas.

The letter reads, in part: