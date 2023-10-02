KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of a deputy who was fatally shot after responding to a domestic incident late Sunday.

Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler announced Monday evening that 29-year-old deputy Tucker Blakely has died after he was shot while responding to a domestic call in the Hardin Valley area around 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

Deputies responded to the 3200 block of Denver Lane where they encountered “an armed individual” at the residence. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, preliminary information indicates that shots were fired by both the individual and “at least one of the deputies.”

Matthew Logan Rose, 30, was pronounced dead on the scene. Blakely was transported to UT Medical Center accompanied by a large law enforcement presence.

Blakely graduated from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Regional Training Academy in November 2021. His brother, Ty Blakely, is the Mayor of Maynardville, Tennessee.

Tucker Blakely (front left) walks into a Regional Training Academy graduation ceremony on Nov. 29, 2021. Photo: Knox County Sheriff’s Office Tucker Blakely shakes hands with Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler at a Regional Training Academy graduation ceremony on Nov. 29, 2021. Photo: Knox County Sheriff’s Office

Spangler said that Blakely is survived by his wife and five-year-old son. His organs will be donated, Spangler said.

Supporters held a prayer vigil for Blakely on Monday evening outside of UT Medical Center. Law enforcement leaders and other officials from around the region have released statements offering their condolences to the sheriff’s office and the officer’s family.

A TBI investigation into the circumstances that led to the shooting remains ongoing. The agency investigates most of the state’s use-of-force cases.

“Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for her review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters; that decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement,” reads a release from the TBI.