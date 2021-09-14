Knox County to invest more funds in dog parks, splash pads

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Children and dogs will have more places to splash and play next summer after the county announced Tuesday it is directing additional funding for parks. Continuing on the path of parks expansion for kids and four-legged friends, Knox County says it will invest $700K leftover from revenue surplus and under-budget departmental spending.

Knox County will set aside $150K to help build new dog parks, while the other $550K will go toward its two-phase overhaul for its three splash pads. The county says the splash pads —located at New Harvest, Carol Cowan, and Powell Station parks — are all in need of major upgrades.

Splash pads in Knox County close Sunday, Sept. 19. The updates will begin soon after.

Construction of the new dog parks will also begin within the next month or so. The county says the overall planned construction of 10 additional dog parks—five in the county, five in the city—over the next few years will give Knox County the most dog parks per capita in the nation.

A new dog park is already under construction at New Harvest Park. Four other county dog parks are planned for Beverly Park, the SportsPark, Powell Station Park, and Clayton Park.

The Boyd Family Foundation announced grants in 2020 that provides $50,000 for the construction of each park. The county had agreed to cover any remaining cost.

The extra $700K comes from the county’s surplus in revenues the previous fiscal year and from county departments spending less than expected.