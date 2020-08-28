KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs on Friday shared his vision for turning Beaver Creek into one of the biggest water trails in the area.
The county is investing $452,000 to clean up the creek and build infrastructure, like put-ins.
The goal of the project is to develop a 44-mile water trail going all the way from Halls to Hardin Valley.
“It’s just gonna be a great addition for folks who live here in Knox County.”Mayor Glenn Jacobs
Mayor Jacobs says access to outdoor recreation is even more important during the COVID-19 pandemic.
LATEST STORIES
- ‘It felt like I couldn’t leave’: Woman recalls encounter with sexual battery suspect
- Knox County transforming Beaver Creek
- Remote Area Medical hosting free clinic Sept. 11-12 in Oneida
- 16 UT students earn Gilman study abroad scholarships
- KPD: Family of slain woman increases reward for information