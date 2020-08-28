Knox County transforming Beaver Creek

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs on Friday shared his vision for turning Beaver Creek into one of the biggest water trails in the area.

The county is investing $452,000 to clean up the creek and build infrastructure, like put-ins.

The goal of the project is to develop a 44-mile water trail going all the way from Halls to Hardin Valley.

“It’s just gonna be a great addition for folks who live here in Knox County.” Mayor Glenn Jacobs

Mayor Jacobs says access to outdoor recreation is even more important during the COVID-19 pandemic.

