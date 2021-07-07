Knox County vaccination rates fall after Census updates population

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — More than 2,200 Knox County residents were fully vaccinated this week and no new COVID-19 deaths occurred in the last seven days according to the Health Department’s weekly update on Wednesday. A total of 211,074 residents have completed the vaccination series and 2,091 have had the first dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.

KCHD provided 131 doses of the vaccine from June 30 to July 1, bringing their total to 52,950. Across the county 2,289 were fully vaccinated.

Percentages of those vaccinated in the county dipped slightly compared to last week as numbers were updated. This week 47.94% of county residents have received one dose and 44.38% have been fully vaccinated. The department says its epidemiologists are using updated population estimates from the Census Bureau, which shows an increase in the county population.

“While total vaccinations continued to increase, the percentage of Knox County residents vaccinated decreased in several categories since it’s spread across a larger population,” the Health Department website states.

There are 143 active cases in Knox County. Regional data provided by the hospitals in and around Knox County shows 30 patients are hospitalized with the virus as of Monday, of which nine are in the intensive care unit.

The Tennessee Department of Health released its newest figures Tuesday. Across the state 2,568,919 (37.6% of residents) Tennesseans have completed their vaccination series. More than 47,000 received their vaccine this past week.