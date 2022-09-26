KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A celebration of East Tennessee’s LGBTQI+ community is happening later this week in Downtown Knoxville. Knox Pride organizers are calling the event “three days of equality, community, family and fun.”

In June, which is Pride Month, the organization confirmed that its annual PrideFest event would be happening in the fall as a “homecoming” event of sorts for the East Tennessee community. This year’s PrideFest theme is “Homecoming, (which) will lend itself to all things Knoxville, Tennessee, Appalachia, and more.”

Knox Pride Fest kicks off Friday, Sept. 30 and begins with a Pride Parade down Gay Street at 7 p.m. Then on Saturday, the celebration moves to World’s Fair Park.

Later Saturday, the festival will be open from noon to 8 p.m. with several local vendors and performers bringing the food and entertainment for the crowd.

The celebration concludes on Sunday after events run from noon to 4 p.m.

Knox Pride states on its website why leaders decided to move PrideFest to the fall:

“We decided to move the annual festival to the fall for a few reasons. One of which being as a precaution for the pandemic — we will have plenty of time to plan and prepare if another outbreak occurs. Secondly, we had a lot of positive feedback with moving the festival to the fall because of the cooler weather and venue change (World’s Fair Park). Lastly, other organizations are putting up pride events during June and we want to be proud supporters for their teams.”

Knox Pride opened its community center in October 2021 in order to offer resources, events, group meetings and more. Additional resources are also shared by Knox Pride, with many events taking place at the Knox Pride Community & Resource Center on Chapman Highway.