Knox Ridge places employee on leave after allegations of racial profiling

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville apartment complex has put one of its employees on disciplinary leave after allegations of racial profiling against one of its residents.

Knox Ridge announced Wednesday morning that an employee has been placed on disciplinary leave after videos posted on Twitter show an employee stopping a black resident from going in to the complex’s pool while other residents pass by into the pool area.

“Knox Ridge is aware of the incident that occurred [yesterday] involving a staff member and resident. We have placed the employee on disciplinary leave while we review this matter further. As a community, we have absolutely no tolerance for discrimination – inadvertent or otherwise. We intend to revisit our training program for all staff, in order to do our part to prevent situations like this happening in the future. Our top priority is ensuring our residents feel at home and welcome.” Knox Ridge Apartments

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.

