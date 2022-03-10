KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox St. Patrick’s Parade is stepping off Saturday in downtown Knoxville to showcase local organizations’ celebration of “being Irish for a day” as well as giving back to the community. Here’s what you need to know about the event and which Knoxville roads will be affected for the Irish-themed celebration.

When is the Knox St. Patrick’s Parade

Saturday, March 12 at 12:45 p.m. (step-off time) with an actual start time at 1 p.m.

Where is the Knox St. Patrick’s Parade

Downtown Knoxville — the parade route details are below:

The parade will travel through the streets of downtown Knoxville, with units staged on Howard Baker Jr. Blvd., then it will travel up Church St. and turn right on Gay Street, continue over Summit Hill and make the sharp turn onto Jackson Ave. The parade will disband just past Barley’s in the parking lot on Jackson and Willow.

(Knox St. Patrick’s Parade)

What roads are affected

Groups will set up at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium, closing eastbound lanes of Howard Baker Jr. Avenue between Hill Avenue and Hall of Fame Drive between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

The parade will proceed west to Gay Street, turns north onto Gay Street and continues to the intersection of W. Jackson Avenue, where the parade will turn into the Old City and end under the viaduct at E. Jackson and Willow avenues. All roads along these routes will be closed from 12- 3 p.m.

For a good cause

Proceeds from the parade will go toward Catholic Charities of East Tennessee.

Catholic Charities provides social services to East Tennessee for those in need; offering a community food pantry, children’s emergency shelter, pregnancy help, immigrant services, counseling services, its Hope Kitchen and more.

How to watch the parade

Bystanders are welcome to watch the parade; many in years past have watched it march by along Gay Street, as it makes its way along the route. There are nearly 50 groups from schools, businesses, teams, marching bands, dance teams and clubs that will be marching and greeting parade guests.

All are welcome to watch the parade stroll from Hall of Fame Drive to Jackson Avenue.

More information about Knox St. Patrick’s Parade can be found on its website.

WATE 6 On Your Side is a proud sponsor of the Knox St. Patrick’s Parade.