KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With 75 customers still without power, the Knoxville Utilities Board expects to have power fully restored by nightfall Monday.
More than 31,000 customers have been affected by electric service outages over the past four days, the company said.
“Most customers will be restored by this afternoon, with a few customers remaining off until this evening,” states a press release issued by the company Monday morning.
“KUB is incredibly thankful to our employees and contract crews who responded over the long
holiday weekend, sacrificing time with family and loved ones in what has already been a tough
year,” Gabe Bolas, KUB president and CEO, said. “Also, the support and patience of our
customers who were impacted by this storm is instrumental. We know that being without power
at Christmas is difficult, but the kind words and support from the public bolster our crews and
remind them that their hard work is appreciated.”
Customers are asked to call KUB at 524-2911 or 1-800-250-8068 to report outages, or report them online. KUB is reminding customers to stay away from downed power lines and avoid contact with trees and limbs leaning on power poles.
- Newsfeed Now: Remembering the lives claimed by COVID-19
- Gatlinburg police investigating reports of a suspicious package
- LMU mourns campus police chief who died from COVID-19 on Christmas Eve
- Knoxville City Court suspends proceedings until Feb. 1
- Knox Utilities Board expects to have power fully restored by nightfall