Knox Utilities Board expects to have power fully restored by nightfall

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — With 75 customers still without power, the Knoxville Utilities Board expects to have power fully restored by nightfall Monday.

More than 31,000 customers have been affected by electric service outages over the past four days, the company said.

“Most customers will be restored by this afternoon, with a few customers remaining off until this evening,” states a press release issued by the company Monday morning.

“KUB is incredibly thankful to our employees and contract crews who responded over the long

holiday weekend, sacrificing time with family and loved ones in what has already been a tough

year,” Gabe Bolas, KUB president and CEO, said. “Also, the support and patience of our

customers who were impacted by this storm is instrumental. We know that being without power

at Christmas is difficult, but the kind words and support from the public bolster our crews and

remind them that their hard work is appreciated.”

Customers are asked to call KUB at 524-2911 or 1-800-250-8068 to report outages, or report them online. KUB is reminding customers to stay away from downed power lines and avoid contact with trees and limbs leaning on power poles.