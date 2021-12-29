KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An early morning fire at an apartment complex that initially started on a balcony of a unit displaced several residents Wednesday, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

KFD says at around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday its units responded to a report of an apartment fire at the 700 block of Percival Way in the Wellsley Park at Deane Hill Apartment Homes complex off of Gleason Drive. Upon arrival, crews found a fire on the deck of a third-floor apartment that had extended into the living area. Crews extinguished the exterior fire and removed a large section of the floor just inside the door leading out to the deck to extinguish the fire that had traveled into the living room.

Residents below that apartment noticed water from the sprinkler system leaking from their ceiling and alerted occupants to evacuate the building. There were no injuries to occupants or firefighting personnel, KFD said, and residents in three apartment units had damage that required them to find other places to stay.

KFD said the fire appeared to be accidental in nature and is currently under investigation by its Fire Investigation Unit.