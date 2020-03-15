Knoxville Art Museum closing its doors temporarily amid COVID-19 concerns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville Museum of Art says they’re temporarily closing due to COVID-19 concerns.
“To support efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), the Knoxville Museum of Art will be closed to the public beginning Monday, March 16, 2020, and will remain closed until further notice. All events and programs scheduled through April 1 have been cancelled or postponed.”
They say that they will continue to monitor the situation and will provide updates on their social media pages and their website www.knoxart.org.
WATE
