Knoxville assault suspect accused of taking 2-year-old child from home at gunpoint

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knoxville man is facing several charges after he was accused of breaking into a home, firing a stolen gun and leaving with a 2-year-old child.

Cecil Clark, 23. was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, evading arrest, theft of property up to $1,000 and possession of a weapon with intent to go armed. Officers reported hearing gunshots in the area of Magnolia Avenue near Harrison Street on Tuesday, Mar. 9.

A 911 call was made stating Clark entered the residence in the 2400 block of Parkview Avenue without permission and struck someone with an unknown object, causing ‘significant gash’ over the victim’s head.

The caller said Clark stole a pistol, fired shots in the direction of the two victims as they fled the residence and then Clark left with her two-year-old child. Officers went to Clark’s residence where they found the 2-year-old child.

While at Clark’s residence, officers said a silver Mercedes pulled onto the street and then immediately turned around and drove away at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle continued to flee at a high rate speed on Fox Lonas Road and Clark was later apprehended from inside the car on Gulfwood Road by Knox County sheriff’s deputies. A stolen gun was recovered from the vehicle.

Clark was served a temporary order of protection preventing any contact with the victim. He is also prohibited from owning or possession a firearm. He is set to appear for a preliminary hearing in Knox County court on Monday, May 3.