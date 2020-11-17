Knoxville bars, restaurants could lose beer license if they don’t follow curfew

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Bars and restaurants in Knoxville that are not complying with the 11 p.m. curfew could lose their licenses to serve beer.

An ordinance on the agenda for Tuesday night’s city council meeting aims to clarify the rules for bars and restaurants.

As you know, in September, the Knox County Board of Health passed a regulation requiring those businesses to stop serving food and drink at 11 p.m. and close.

This regulation was passed to help slow the spread of COVID-19, and it is still in effect.

The ordinance being considered would amend the language of a city code. If passed, the ordinance would add a sentence making it clear that orders from the Knox County Health Director or the Board of Health have the force of law.

City code already says if a bar or restaurant is not following the law, their beer license can be revoked or suspended.

Knoxville City Council held a Beer Board meeting at 5 p.m and a regular Council meeting at 6 p.m. on Nov. 17 via Zoom video/audio conference. This story will be updated with the latest information from that meeting.