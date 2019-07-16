Knoxville Beer Board approves alcohol sales at UT venues

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville’s Beer Board has cleared the way for alcohol sales at venues on the University of Tennessee campus.

The decision coming down Tuesday evening – granting Aramark, UT’s food vendor, beer permits.

This paves the way for alcohol sales at Neyland Stadium, Thompson-Boling Arena and Regal Soccer Stadium.

There were a few stipulations with the approval.

This comes after the SEC voted in late May to allow the sale of beer and wine at sporting events.

