Knoxville Beer Board approves alcohol sales at UT venues

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Knoxville’s Beer Board has cleared the way for alcohol sales at venues on the University of Tennessee campus.

The decision coming down Tuesday evening – granting Aramark, UT’s food vendor, beer permits.

RELATED: Beer permit decision for UT venues postponed

This paves the way for alcohol sales at Neyland Stadium, Thompson-Boling Arena and Regal Soccer Stadium.

There were a few stipulations with the approval.

RELATED: Neyland Stadium, Thompson-Boling Arena apply for beer permits

This comes after the SEC voted in late May to allow the sale of beer and wine at sporting events.

RELATED: Cheers! SEC to allow sale of beer, wine at sporting events