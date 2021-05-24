Knoxville bicyclist hospitalized after collision with vehicle

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department said a woman riding a bicycle was hospitalized Sunday after she was struck by a car in South Knoxville.

Officers responded to the crash on Sevier Avenue at Sterling Hill Way around 6:40 p.m. Sunday.

Based on the preliminary investigation, the woman was traveling east on Sterling Hill Way and did not stop prior to entering onto Sevier Avenue. The bicycle then collided with a passenger vehicle traveling south on Sevier Avenue.

The woman was transported to UT Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

An investigation by the Knoxville Police Department crash reconstruction unit remains ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter