Knoxville bicyclist hospitalized after collision with vehicle

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department said a woman riding a bicycle was hospitalized Sunday after she was struck by a car in South Knoxville.

Officers responded to the crash on Sevier Avenue at Sterling Hill Way around 6:40 p.m. Sunday.

Based on the preliminary investigation, the woman was traveling east on Sterling Hill Way and did not stop prior to entering onto Sevier Avenue. The bicycle then collided with a passenger vehicle traveling south on Sevier Avenue.

The woman was transported to UT Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

An investigation by the Knoxville Police Department crash reconstruction unit remains ongoing.