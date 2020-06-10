Knoxville black community meeting held by Mayor Kincannon

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon (City of Knoxville photo)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon held a virtual town hall to address several topics, including police force and wealth in our local African American community.

“The poverty rate among black residents of Knoxville is 42% and that’s extraordinarily high. It’s an embarrassment and we need to change that.”

Mayor Kincannon

Mayor Kincannon saying she doesn’t want to re-invent the wheel, spending time Tuesday learning about programs that already exist while also hearing concerns first-hand.

WATE 6 On Your Side’s own Tearsa Smith was honored to take part in Tuesday’s virtual town hall.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter