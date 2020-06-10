Knoxville black community meeting held by Mayor Kincannon

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon held a virtual town hall to address several topics, including police force and wealth in our local African American community.
“The poverty rate among black residents of Knoxville is 42% and that’s extraordinarily high. It’s an embarrassment and we need to change that.”Mayor Kincannon
Mayor Kincannon saying she doesn’t want to re-invent the wheel, spending time Tuesday learning about programs that already exist while also hearing concerns first-hand.
WATE 6 On Your Side’s own Tearsa Smith was honored to take part in Tuesday’s virtual town hall.
