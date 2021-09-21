Knoxville carjacking suspect who died in crash identified

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has released the identity of a carjacking suspect who died in a crash after allegedly stealing a vehicle from a business on Middlebrook Pike.

Officers responded to a report of a carjacking at a Dollar General store in the 7400 block of Middlebrook Pike just after 5 p.m. on Sept. 16. The victim of the carjacking received medical treatment on the scene.

Shortly after the carjacking occurred, a KPD officer spotted a vehicle matching the vehicle description on Middlebrook and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the suspect fled from officers and crashed in the intersection of Middlebrook and Hoyle Beals Drive.

Roger Ray Denton, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported in the crash.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation into the crash, while the carjacking is under investigation by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit.

