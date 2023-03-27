KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Jewish Day School partnered with Sleep in Heavenly Peace to build beds for kids in need.

Rabbi Yossi Wilhelm, with the school, said the children held a bake sale to help fund some of the beds.

“The children, they actually sponsored three or four beds, and then they got other sponsors from the community, and we’re sponsoring a total of 12 beds,” he said.

The 12 beds will go to children in Knoxville. Wilhelm said the project is a hands-on way for the kids to learn about giving back.

“It’s not just that the kids learn about it, but they actually take part in it, and that’s the best way of educating,” he said.

The school reached out to Sleep in Heavenly Peace to plan the event. The organization has chapters around the country including in Knoxville. Bill Thompson is the Knoxville chapter president.

“Our mission is, no kid sleeps on the floor in our town, where ever our town happens to be, we build beds that can be bunked for kids that are in need,” Thompson said.

He wanted the kids participating to know what an impact they’re making.

“I hope they realize what they’re doing, the need that’s being met by their extra efforts today. The need is tremendous and I hope they realize what they’re actually going to accomplish today,” he said.

Wilhelm said they want the kids to learn how to put themselves’ in others’ shoes.

“We’re teaching the kids let’s not look in the mirror all the time, we have to look in the clear glass and see the other, on the other side and what they need and how we can help them. That’s a very big principle, a very big ideal in Judaism,” he said.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace accepts donations and volunteers on their website.