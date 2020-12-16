Knoxville city council approves McKenzie’s African American Equity Restoration resolution

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville City Council unanimously voted Tuesday night to move ahead with Vice Mayor Gwen McKenzie’s “African American Equity Restoration” resolution.

The resolution is an apology for removal policies that impacted mostly Black residents back in the 1950-1970s during the city’s urban renewal efforts and it also calls for $100 million funding over the next decade.

The $100 million will come through grant funding over a 10-year span to create opportunities of economic equity so the African American population can thrive, according to city leaders.

The resolution also creates a task force that would help find and apply for that grant funding; members of the task force will be appointed by city administration.

Vice Mayor McKenzie said during the discussion of the resolution Tuesday night that the city would look to the task force for guidance as well as finding ways to create more job opportunities and job training programs.