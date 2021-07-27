Knoxville City Council names African American Equity Restoration task force members

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A task force designed to identify a strategic solution to improve areas of disparity in the Black community was approved and named Tuesday night by the City Council.

The African American Equity Restoration Task Force was proposed by Vice Mayor Gwen McKenzie late last year. In mid-December, the city council unanimously approved the vice mayor’s resolution regarding grant funding totaling $100 million over a 10-year period to create opportunities for economic equity in order for the African American community to thrive, according to city leaders.

Despite its passage some wanted more say in who was on the task force.

“We didn’t discuss really what the role of these individuals would be,” City Councilwoman Amelia Parker said. “I have … concerns about who fills this committee. Depending on who is on this committee the work can go in multiple directions, and we need the right people on this committee.”

Members of the task force announced Tuesday night include:

George Underwood

Enkeshi El-Amin

Brandon Hardin

Regina Olum

Anderson Olds,

Dave Miller

Deborah Porter

Matthew Best

Tanisha Fitzgerald Baker

Bill Lyons

Stanley Taylor

Vice Mayor Gwen McKenzie

The meetings of the task force will be open to the public.