Knoxville City Council passes beer ordinance; will go to Beer Board later this month

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville City Council passed an emergency ordinance amendment Tuesday night to allow restaurants with temporary expanded outdoor seating due to the pandemic to serve beer at the newly-created outdoor seating.

Earlier in the pandemic, the city council began giving out temporary permits to allow Knoxville restaurants to set up tables and tents outside, stretching into public space to allow for social distancing while giving more space for customers.

The ordinance amendment was passed unanimously, 9-0.

It will next go in front of the Knoxville Beer Board on Aug. 25.

The Knoxville Beer Board will have to approve an application form at its Aug. 25 meeting. Once completed, the Beer Board would then be approving each permit request until its expiration.

