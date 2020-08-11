Knoxville City Council to consider ordinance for restaurants to serve beer in temporary outdoor seating

Andrew Roberto

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tuesday, Beer Board Chairman Andrew Roberto will propose an emergency ordinance to allow restaurants with temporary expanded outdoor seating due to the pandemic to serve beer at the newly-created outdoor seating.

This amendment would create a temporary permit for restaurants with existing beer permits to expand their table service outdoors and apply for a permit to serve beer outside as well, in order to provide additional revenue for Knoxville restaurants.

In July, Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon announced the Temporary Use of Outdoor Seating for Restaurant Dining permit, allowing restaurants across the city to create additional seating in areas like private parking lots, public parking spaces and other underutilized public and private properties.

“Throughout the pandemic Council has taken necessary action to promote social distancing while adding needed flexibility for restaurants to stay in business. This proposed action is another step that Council can take to expand outdoor space for restaurants to serve beer at newly created outdoor table service space and keep employees working during this unprecedented health emergency.” Beer Board Chairman Andrew Roberto

Something to note is that this amendment would end as soon as the mayor’s emergency declaration is expired.

If this amendment passes, the Knoxville Beer Board will have to approve an application form at their August 25 meeting. Once completed, the Beer Board would then be approving each permit request until its expiration.

This proposed amendment is set to have its first reading in Tuesday night’s Knoxville City Council meeting.

We will update you on this developing story as soon as we learn more.

